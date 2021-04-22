Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 214,320 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,320 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 913,409 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

