YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $101.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in YETI by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of YETI by 22.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of YETI by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

