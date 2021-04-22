Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 7.6%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 136,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,260,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

