Bitcoin Classic 24-Hour Volume Hits $526.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 171% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $55,166.32 and approximately $526.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00032790 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001218 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002795 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

