Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,387,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.26. 23,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

