Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 389.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares during the quarter. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. 1,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

