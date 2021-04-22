Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.14. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

