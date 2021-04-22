Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 6,785 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 83.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$55.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 16,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,087. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.