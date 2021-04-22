Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.57. 9,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,291. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $236.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

