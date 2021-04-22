-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.22). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.29. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RKDA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 19,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

