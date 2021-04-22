Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 446,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 62,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 251,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 177,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 217,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.