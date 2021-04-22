First United Bank Trust Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First United Bank Trust decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $10.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,695. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.30 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

