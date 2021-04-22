Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €124.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €125.18 ($147.27).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCH shares. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WCH stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €127.25 ($149.71). The company had a trading volume of 126,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.19. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a fifty-two week high of €132.90 ($156.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

