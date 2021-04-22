Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.43 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.49. 47,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

