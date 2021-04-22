Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $230.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.02. The company has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

