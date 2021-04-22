V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $334.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

