IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a market cap of $334.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

