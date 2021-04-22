Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $707.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $707.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.80 million. Donaldson reported sales of $629.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 6.5% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 215,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

