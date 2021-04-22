Thisoption 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.45 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00280349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.47 or 0.01100746 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00700461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.44 or 1.01040376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

