Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 8.5% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) traded up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. 336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 277,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.