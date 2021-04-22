PayBX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00073279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00731455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00096472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00051412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.81 or 0.08034678 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

