US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 2,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens cut US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1,022.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
