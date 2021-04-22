US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 2,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens cut US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1,022.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

