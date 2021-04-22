B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 147,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,779,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,116 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.