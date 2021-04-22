Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $547,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.06. 273,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

