2,907 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter.

RWK traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.69. 28,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,917. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

