Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 117,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 243,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,278. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

