Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.90. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $87.81 and a one year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

