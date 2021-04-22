Defender Capital LLC. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Colfax makes up about 2.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Colfax worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Colfax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Colfax by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after buying an additional 224,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,677. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -894.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CFX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

