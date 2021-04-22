ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.56. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,030. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

