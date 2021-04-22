Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 3,025 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,060. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

