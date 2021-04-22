Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $4.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report $4.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70. FedEx posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.48 to $18.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $20.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

FDX traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $280.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.41. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

