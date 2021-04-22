Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 215 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $441.19. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $440.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

