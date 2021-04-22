Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,232. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.