Schwab Charitable Fund Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.09. 607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $250.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

