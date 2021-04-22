Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for approximately 5.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000.

NYSE ASA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,028. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

