Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.29% of National Presto Industries worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 5,255.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 63,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

