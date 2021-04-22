Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

