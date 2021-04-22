Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 3.3%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.23. 5,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,346,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,565,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

