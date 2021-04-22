Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.42

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.42 and last traded at $195.37, with a volume of 637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.42.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

