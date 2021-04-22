Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.43

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 1880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

