Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

