Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

SYBT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076 in the last 90 days. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

