eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,333. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

