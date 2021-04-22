Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $75.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

AAWW traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,896. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $6,268,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

