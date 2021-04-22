KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $285.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,213. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.