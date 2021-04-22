Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

PEO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 1,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,929. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

