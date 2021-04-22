Base Protocol Price Hits $2.16 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $244,357.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00072960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00734168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.73 or 0.08042238 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,773,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,355 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

