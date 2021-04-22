Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,627,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of EXAS traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.66. 10,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,278. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

