New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Up 20%

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) were up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 115,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 204,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

