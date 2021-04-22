Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Announces Earnings Results

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.